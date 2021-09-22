James Cromwell to Be Honored for Contributions to Polish Cinema at Fall Gala

James Cromwell is set to receive the Pola Negri Award during next month’s Polish Film Festival.

The veteran actor will be feted on Oct. 21 during a gala celebration held at North Hollywood’s El Portal Theatre. Previous recipients of the prize include David Lynch, Ed Harris, Hugh Grant and Andy Garcia. The festival will feature a screening of the Janek Ambros-directed Mondo Hollywoodland, which Cromwell executive produced. In addition to collaborating with Ambros, fest organizers singled out Cromwell’s portrayal of Polish Cardinal Adam Sapieha in the 2005 TV miniseries Faith: Pope John Paul II from writer-director John Kent Harrison.

“A few years ago, I presented and executive produced Janek’s first film, Imminent Threat, a documentary about the war on terror and how it impacts civil rights and civil liberties,” Cromwell said in a statement regarding his association to the Polish helmer. “When I was made aware of his new film, Mondo Hollywood, I was excited to come on board because of the energy and messages it instills through psychedelia, comedy, and the counterculture genre. It reminded me of some of the experimental films I saw in the ’60s, made by artists like [Andy] Warhol, [Alejandro] Jodorowsky, [John] Cassavetes and Jonas Mekas.”

“James is not just an incredible actor, but an inspiration for his dedicated activism and work for a more humane, democratic and progressive world,” added Ambros. “It’s wonderful that the Polish film festival is presenting him the Pola Negri award this October here in Los Angeles.”

The 22nd annual Polish Film Festival runs Oct. 21 to 28, during which time more than 25 Polish movies will be screened in North Hollywood. A full lineup and more information can be found here.