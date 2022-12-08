James Gunn Says DC Plan Will “Build Upon What Has Worked” and “Rectify What Has Not”

James Gunn has responded to a story published in The Hollywood Reporter addressing the future of DC Studios ahead of a presentation next week in which he and partner Peter Safran will share their vision with Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav.

“So. As for the story yesterday in the Hollywood Reporter, some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, & some of it we haven’t decided yet whether it’s true or not,” Gunn wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “Although this first month at DC has been fruitful, building the next ten years of story takes time & we’re still just beginning.”

The THR story, published Wednesday, reported that Patty Jenkins’ iteration of Wonder Woman 3 would not be moving forward and raised the possibility that actors such as Henry Cavill and Jason Momoa could be done as Superman and Aquaman, respectively, with Momoa perhaps playing a different DC character down the road.

“Peter & I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told & in the audience itself & there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming,” Gunn continued on Twitter. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities & the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far & to help rectify what has not. We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives.”

Gunn, who directed The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner Bros. as well as created the HBO Max series Peacemaker, began his job as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios on Nov. 1.

“As for more answers about the future of the DCU, I will sadly have to ask you to wait. We are giving these characters & the stories the time & attention they deserve & we ourselves still have a lot more questions to ask & answer.”

In addition to his duties at DC, Gunn has Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due out in May. He and Safran take over from Walter Hamada, who oversaw DC Films since 2018 during another period of transition, following the departure of franchise architect Zack Snyder.

Warners has four DC films made under the previous regime due out next year: Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.