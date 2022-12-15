×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden Join Michael Keaton in Noir Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’

Suzy Nakamura and Al Pacino have also joined the movie that marks Keaton's directorial debut.

Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura
Michael Keaton, James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (2); Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images;

James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura and Al Pacino have joined Michael Keaton in Knox Goes Away, a indie noir thriller that also serves as Keaton’s directorial debut.

The feature is coming off the end of principal photography and hails from Brookstreet and Sugar23. Brookstreet’s Trevor Mathews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta are producing. Keaton is a triple threat with this movie as he also produces on top of his in-front-of and behind the camera duties.

According to the production, Keaton is playing John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind. 

Related Stories

(L-R) James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Patrick Dempsey, Gabriella Baldacchino, Amy Adams, Kolton Stewart, Maya Rudolph and Oscar Nuñez arrive at the premiere of Disney’s “Disenchanted” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood CA on November 16, 2022.
Movie News

'Disenchanted' Stars on Sequel's 15-Year Wait and Its Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Face-Off

Linda Cardellini, Liz Feldman and James Marsden attend Netflix's "Dead to Me" Season 3 Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
TV

Linda Cardellini, Creator Liz Feldman on Finishing 'Dead to Me' After Christina Applegate's M.S. Diagnosis: "We Did It on Her Terms"

Gregory Poirier wrote the script.

Additionally, Keaton, who this year won an Emmy for his performance in the Hulu limited series Dopesick, recruited a couple of actors who appeared with him on the show including Ray McKinnon and John Hoogenakker. Also in the cast are Joanna Kulig and Lela Loren.  

Executive producing is Carter Stanton for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23. Director of photography Marshall Adams, production designer Bill Arnold, costume designer Michele Michel and editor Jessica Hernandez lead the below-the-line crew.

Brookstreet Pictures is financing alongside Three Point Capital, with Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron and Michael Hansen also executive producing. 

Film Nation is repping international rights while CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures rep the U.S. rights. 

Marsden is one of the stars of Netflix’s hit dramedy, Dead to Me, and is coming off a turn in Disenchanted, Disney+’s sequel to the the 2007 comedic fantasy, Enchanted.

Harden, who won an Oscar for 2000’s Pollock, appears on The Morning Show and Netflix’s Neil Patrick Harris comedy Uncoupled.  

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad