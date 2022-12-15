James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden Join Michael Keaton in Noir Thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’

James Marsden, Marcia Gay Harden, Suzy Nakamura and Al Pacino have joined Michael Keaton in Knox Goes Away, a indie noir thriller that also serves as Keaton’s directorial debut.

The feature is coming off the end of principal photography and hails from Brookstreet and Sugar23. Brookstreet’s Trevor Mathews and Nick Gordon and Sugar23’s Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta are producing. Keaton is a triple threat with this movie as he also produces on top of his in-front-of and behind the camera duties.

According to the production, Keaton is playing John Knox, a contract killer who is diagnosed with a fast-moving form of dementia. He vows to spend his final days attempting to redeem himself by saving the life of his estranged adult son (Marsden). He finds himself in a race against the authorities as well as the ticking clock of his own rapidly deteriorating mind.

Gregory Poirier wrote the script.

Additionally, Keaton, who this year won an Emmy for his performance in the Hulu limited series Dopesick, recruited a couple of actors who appeared with him on the show including Ray McKinnon and John Hoogenakker. Also in the cast are Joanna Kulig and Lela Loren.

Executive producing is Carter Stanton for Brookstreet and Jillian Kay for Sugar23. Director of photography Marshall Adams, production designer Bill Arnold, costume designer Michele Michel and editor Jessica Hernandez lead the below-the-line crew.

Brookstreet Pictures is financing alongside Three Point Capital, with Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, David Gendron and Michael Hansen also executive producing.

Film Nation is repping international rights while CAA Media Finance and Verve Ventures rep the U.S. rights.

Marsden is one of the stars of Netflix’s hit dramedy, Dead to Me, and is coming off a turn in Disenchanted, Disney+’s sequel to the the 2007 comedic fantasy, Enchanted.

Harden, who won an Oscar for 2000’s Pollock, appears on The Morning Show and Netflix’s Neil Patrick Harris comedy Uncoupled.