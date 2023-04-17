James McAvoy is getting back in business with Blumhouse, the studio behind his M. Night Shyamalan features Split and Glass. The actor is set to star in Speak No Evil, a remake of the Danish psychological horror thriller Gæsterne.

Universal has set a date of Aug. 9, 2024 for the film. The remake hails from filmmaker James Watkins, who will write and direct. He previously helmed Eden Lake and The Woman in Black, as well as an episode of Black Mirror.

The new feature centers on a family who takes a dream holiday to an idyllic country house, only to have the vacation turn into a psychological nightmare.

The script is based on the 2022 original for Gæsterne Christian Tafdrup and Mads Tafdrup. Christian Tafdrup directed the original feature, which was nominated for 11 11 Danish Film Awards, the country’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Blumhouse topper Jason Blum is producing, with executive producers including Ritchie, Christian Tafdrup, Jacob Jarek and Bea Sequeira.

McAvoy became an international star with his role as Prof. Charles Xavier in 2011’s X-Men: First Class and its subsequent sequels. In 2019, the same year that Glass hit screens, he also appeared in It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. On the small screen, he recently starred in HBO’s His Dark Materials and Netflix’s Sandman.

Split, McAvoy’s first collaboration with Blumhouse, allowed the performer to push his acting chops to the limit, with him playing multiple roles as The Horde, a villain with multiple personalities.

McAvoy is repped by UTA, United Agents, and Sloane Offer.