James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan Couple Up for Lockdown Drama ‘Together’

James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan have shot a secret COVID-19 love story.

Together, from writer Dennis Kelly (Utopia, The Third Day) and directed by Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy-winning filmmaker Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader), is set in the U.K. from the first days of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 until present day.

The story follows a family who found a way to survive together, and a husband and wife who hate each other but are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown.

“Dennis writes so wittily for these characters, and his script had me within the first few pages,” said McAvoy. “When I heard Sharon was involved, with Stephen Daldry directing, it was a no brainer. It’s a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through.”

Together is produced by Guy Heeley (Locke, Denial, London Spy) and the West End and Broadway theatre producer Sonia Friedman (Uncle Vanya, The Dresser, Wolf Hall) for BBC Film and BBC 2, with Endeavor Content handling worldwide sales outside the U.K.

“I think everyone who got involved in this film had no intention of doing a COVID drama, but then we read Dennis’ script and changed our minds,” said Catastrophe star and co-creator Horgan, who added that the film was shot in 10 days.

“Working with Dennis again — and Stephen Daldry and James McAvoy, both of whom I’ve admired for years — was a joy. But it also felt like we were making something important. And the fact that it feels like news means that the COVID death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily, has not been talked about enough.”

Together is a Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman Productions film. The executive producers are Kelly; Rose Garnett, director BBC Film; and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC. Deals were negotiated by Clare Hardwick of Grey Seal Media on behalf of production and Geraldine Atlee for BBC.

Daldry is repped by CAA. Kelly is repped by Casarotto Ramsay. McAvoy is repped by United Agents and UTA, and Horgan is repped by United Agents and WME.