James Tynion IV Launches Dark Horse Comic Book Line (Exclusive)

James Tynion IV is headed to Dark Horse, with the comic book scribe launching a new line that will feature works previously published on Substack as well as new material from his Tiny Onion Studios.

Tynion turned heads a year ago when the acclaimed author moved to Substack, leaving his longtime home at DC, where he became a name brand writer thanks to his work on Batman and other titles. Since then, he has introduced a number of titles on the digital subscription platform that will now see print for the first time at Dark Horse.

Blue Book will launch in February 2023 and The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos will follow in June 2023.

Tynion’s discussions with Dark Horse began early this year, with the scribe wanting a home for what he calls his “true weird” work — those based on unusual events such as encounters with aliens or the supernatural.

“I started picturing an ad for Blue Book in the back pages of an issue of Hellboy, and something just clicked for me,” Tynion says. “Dark Horse is home to some of the best creator owned comics that have ever been published, and it’s a real honor to join their ranks of creative talent.”

Blue Book, which hails from artist Michael Avon Oeming and letterer Aditya Bidikar, focuses on encounters with aliens and the supernatural, with the first series centering on Betty and Barney Hill, who in the 1960s said they were adbucted by aliens. Their story became the first widely publicized alien encounter story. Issue No. 1 arrives in print on Feb. 22, 2023.

The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos hits stores on June 7, 2023. It centers on the lonely teen mad scientist, Christopher Chaos. When the cute boy at high school turns out to be a deadly creature, Christopher finds himself pitted in a world of monsters, heroes, and a cult of hunters out to kill them all. Tynion created the book, which is written by Tate Brombal, with art by Isaac Goodhart, colors by Kurt Michael Russell, and letters by Aditya Bidikar.

Moving forward, some work will appear first and print, while others will appear first on Substack, where Tynion reccomends people continue to follow him for the most up-to-date look at his goings on.

“Blue Book and Christopher Chaos are just the beginning. There’s a whole universe of characters and concepts around the Christopher Chaos title I’m hoping that Tate, Isaac and I get to explore in our time there,” says Tynion. “Beyond that, there are so many stories in the ‘True Weird’ genre that I think are ripe to be told in the comics form. And that’s not counting all of the fun we’ve got in store for readers in the pages of Blue Book itself. We’ll be deciding title by title what makes sense to debut first in print, and what will make a fun addition to the comics I debut in my Substack newsletter.”

Blue Book will feature variant covers by Michael Avon Oeming, Dave Johnson and Jill Thompson. Below is a first look at the art.

Blue Book Michael Avon Oeming/Dark Horse

Blue Book Michael Avon Oeming/Dark Horse