James Van Der Beek in Talks to Join Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann in eOne Comedy ‘Rock the Boat’

James Van Der Beek is getting the band back together.

Van Der Beek is in negotiations to join Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann in Rock the Boat, a comedy being made by eOne.

Veteran comedy director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops) is helming the feature that has Netflix in talks to pick it up.

Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross and Wilson are producing. Josie Liang is executive producing.

The story tells of four female best friends who in high school in the 1990s were obsessed with a boy band a la The Backstreet Boys or 98 Degrees. Cut two 20 years later, when the band, named 4Play, announce a reunion tour aboard a cruise ship, the four women hop on board to rediscover their friendships and reignite their lives. And, we’re sure, to hook up with some band members.

Van Der Beek will play one of the members of the band.

Netflix is seeking to cast ’90s mainstays for the band roles to give it an extra resonance and fun. Van Der Beek fits the bill perfectly since he was on posters on many a wall thanks to starring in zeitgeist-defining series Dawson’s Creek and movies such as Varsity Blues.

Boat marks Van Der Beek’s first project since the coronavirus pandemic. In recent years, the actor has starred in Pose, the Emmy-winning FX drama co-created by Ryan Murphy. He also co-created, wrote, showran and starred in Vice’s first scripted series, What Would Diplo Do?

The actor is repped by APA and Novo.