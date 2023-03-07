James Van Der Beek in Talks to Join Rebel Wilson, Leslie Mann in eOne Comedy ‘Rock the Boat’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
James Van Der Beek is getting the band back together.
Van Der Beek is in negotiations to join Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann in Rock the Boat, a comedy being made by eOne.
Veteran comedy director Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be Cops) is helming the feature that has Netflix in talks to pick it up.
Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Prince, Mark Ross and Wilson are producing. Josie Liang is executive producing.
The story tells of four female best friends who in high school in the 1990s were obsessed with a boy band a la The Backstreet Boys or 98 Degrees. Cut two 20 years later, when the band, named 4Play, announce a reunion tour aboard a cruise ship, the four women hop on board to rediscover their friendships and reignite their lives. And, we’re sure, to hook up with some band members.
Related Stories
Van Der Beek will play one of the members of the band.
Netflix is seeking to cast ’90s mainstays for the band roles to give it an extra resonance and fun. Van Der Beek fits the bill perfectly since he was on posters on many a wall thanks to starring in zeitgeist-defining series Dawson’s Creek and movies such as Varsity Blues.
Boat marks Van Der Beek’s first project since the coronavirus pandemic. In recent years, the actor has starred in Pose, the Emmy-winning FX drama co-created by Ryan Murphy. He also co-created, wrote, showran and starred in Vice’s first scripted series, What Would Diplo Do?
The actor is repped by APA and Novo.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Oscars 2023
‘Babylon’ Costume Designer Dressed Diego Calva’s Character for the Job He Wants (and Eventually Loses)
-
top gun maverick
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reflects on His First Oscar Nomination: “Anybody Who Is in Our Business Would Love to Be Honored by Their Peers”
-
Woody Harrelson
‘Champions’ Review: Woody Harrelson in Bobby Farrelly’s Formulaic but Endearing Underdog Sports Comedy
-
todd field
‘Tár’ Writer-Director-Producer Todd Field Looks Back at the Filming of His Best Picture-Nominated Film: “Nothing Was Easy”
-
Oscars 2023
‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Producer Jonathan Wang on Asian Representation, Hotdog Fingers and Why He Wants to Get “Weirder” With Storytelling
-