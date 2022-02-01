Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot in Spy Thriller ‘Heart of Stone’

Jamie Dornan will star alongside Gal Gadot in the Netflix and Skydance Media spy thriller Heart of Stone.

The potential franchise-starter that has The Aeronauts filmmaker Tom Harper on board to direct is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. There’s no word on the film’s plot.

The producer credits are shared by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano. Patty Whitcher, Harper and Rucka are executive producing.

Dornan is currently starring in Belfast, for which he received a Critics Choice nomination and Golden Globe nomination. Next he’ll star in The Tourist series on HBO Max, premiering March 3.

The Irish actor recently starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and his previous credits include The Fall and A Private War. He is best known for his work on Universal’s Fifty Shades franchise.



Dornan will appear alongside Gadot, who starred in Netflix’s Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. She is also attached to star in Cleopatra from director Kari Skogland.