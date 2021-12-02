×
Jamie Dornan to Be Honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards

The 'Belfast' star will reunite with writer-director Kenneth Branagh at the event held three days before the Academy Awards.

Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan Eugene Gologursky/FilmMagic

Northern Ireland-born actor Jamie Dornan will join his Belfast director Kenneth Branagh on March 24 when both are honored at the Oscar Wilde Awards in Santa Monica, it was announced Thursday.

Dornan is being lauded for his turn as the father of a family living amid the Troubles of the late 1960s in Belfast, a top awards contender this season. He stars alongside Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds and Jude Hill.

“Jamie has spoken about how much this role meant to him — both in terms of how lucky it is to be in a film about your hometown and about how this role allows him to pay homage to his father, who died before being able to see this film,” Trina Vargo, founder and president of the US-Ireland Alliance, organizer of the event, said in a statement. “Belfast is very personal to Jamie, and that shines through in his moving performance.”

Also being feted at J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot will be Oscar-winning American writer Adam McKay and Irish actor Dónall Ó Héalai. Irish musical acts Loah & Bantum and True Tides will perform.

The Oscar Wilde Awards celebrate the work of those from Ireland — and some who are not — who contribute to film, television and music.

Dornan, 39, next stars on The Tourist, a six-part limited series that will air on the BBC and HBO Max. It tells the story of “The Man” (Dornan), who loses his memory after a truck tries to drive him off the road in the Australian outback.

In addition to Belfast, he appeared on the big screen this year in the comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Dornan, of course, portrayed Christian Grey opposite Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades of Grey (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

His résumé also includes the 2013-16 series The Fall and the films Marie Antoinette (2006), Shadows in the Sun (2009), Anthropoid (2016), A Private War (2018), My Dinner With Hervé (2018), Synchronic (2019) and Endings, Beginnings (2019).

