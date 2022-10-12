Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘Halloween Ends’ Team on the Final Chapter and What They Took From Set

After seven appearances as Laurie Strode, Jamie Lee Curtis is hanging it up with the Halloween franchise and her 40-year battle against Michael Myers.

Halloween Ends, the third film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy, will mark her last time playing Strode, and see a four-year time jump from 2021’s Halloween Kills.

“The Halloween Kills movie ended in such an operatic, powerful, violent, noisy, intensity, you could never start a movie at that point,” Curtis told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday at the film’s Los Angeles premiere of why the jump was necessary.

Of reading the final film’s script for the first time, the star said, “I was very happy that Laurie Strode has been given some trauma therapy, grief counseling; that we honor the fact that in fact, people in these kinds of terrible situations do, now, get people coming and helping. Back in 1978, Laurie Strode got nothing. She went to school two days later. Now at least Laurie Strode is being given a little bit of support.”

And though she’s talked about this last film being more hopeful, Curtis is careful to note this film isn’t too uplifting.

“People said, ‘She’s happy’ and I said, ‘No she’s not.’ Laurie Strode will never be happy again — her daughter was murdered, friends of hers were murdered, many people in the town,” Curtis explained. “But she can live next to it, she can walk next to it, and I think that’s really the best you can ask for in that level of grief and upset.”

As Halloween Ends marks the end of a historic run of horror films, many of the cast and crew noted they held onto mementos from the set.

Curtis joked she’s “not a big thief,” but was gifted by the prop master “a hospital bracelet that says ‘Laurie Strode, Haddonfield Memorial Hospital’ that’s covered in blood. It’s a little tiny thing but I have that.” Meanwhile Green says he “takes masks and knives” to hang up in his office, saying, “My office is protected by four different Michael Myers and a little bit of his cutlery.”

Michael Myers himself, played in the last three movies by James Jude Courtney, is being fully kept intact in Courtney’s personal vault, as the actor says he has all three masks, costumes and prosthetics he wore on set.

“I will bring them out to display because that warrants it, and a museum has actually asked me if I would be willing to let them be displayed, which of course I will,” Courtney told THR. “But other than that, they’re kept in a locked vault. They’re worth a lot of money and collectors are fanatics.”

The movie — which co-star Andi Matichak called “a completely original script; it’s so much fun, it’s something completely different that no one has really seen in this franchise and the horror space” — also sets up how the Halloween franchise will be remembered.

“When we got started on this project, we were here to continue the legacy of the boogeyman character that John Carpenter and Debra Hill created,” Green said. “And then once we put this amazing production team together, we realized that it wasn’t just a continuation of their legacy but it truly was a huge opportunity for ours.”

For Curtis, the legacy of her Laurie Strode was that “she never gave up.”

“I think that message is crucial in a world where it feels daunting and feels like we will give up,” Curtis emphasized. “I love that my legacy in the movies is that I played a girl who fought and never gave up.”

Halloween Ends hits theaters on Friday.