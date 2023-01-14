Jamie Lee Curtis to Miss Critics Choice Awards After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Jamie Lee Curtis said she won’t be attending Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Halloween Kills star is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Curtis took to Instagram on Friday, expressing her frustration. “Fuck COVID! Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues,” she said in a caption with a photo showing three positive tests. “Life on life’s terms.”

The Scream Queens actress was just recently at the Golden Globes Tuesday night alongside her Everything Everywhere All at Once castmates, including Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, where she was also nominated for best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture.

Although she was looking forward to attending the rest of the week’s events and award shows, Curtis shared her support for her friends and fellow cast members. “I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs,” she added. “I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

But awards season is not over yet, and Curtis will likely be at future ceremonies. The Academy Awards nominations have not been revealed, but The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards, Scott Feinberg, predicts Curtis could be a frontrunner for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.