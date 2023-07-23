Jamie Lynn Spears on ‘Zoey 102’ Reunion Movie: “Pinch-Me Moment”

Jamie Lynn Spears said reuniting with her Pacific Coast Academy squad for Zoey 102 was a “surreal” experience.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published online Thursday, the actress opened up about how the upcoming movie materialized to begin with, saying it was a “pinch-me moment a lot of times.”

“It’s something we’ve worked on really hard for years to get, being patient to make sure it’s right, putting the right things in place,” she said. “And then it’s like a dream come true. It’s this thing you’ve been talking about and working on and trying to bring to life.”

Spears added that she almost couldn’t believe it was real until they started filming. “The first day I walked on set, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we really did it. We’re here, we’re doing it,’ so it is surreal,” she said.

Zoey 102, a follow-up to the hit Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101, sees Zoey (Spears) and some of her fellow PCA alumni reunite for Quinn (Erin Sanders) and Logan’s (Matthew Underwood) wedding. Sean Flynn, Christopher Massey and Abby Wilde also reprise their roles as Chase, Michael and Stacey, respectively.

The actress said she has always dreamed of getting the opportunity to revisit her character, which was such a huge part of her childhood. “It’s one of those things that I wasn’t sure if it could ever happen,” she added. “But I always dreamed of being able to do it and see where she is.”

Prior to the film, the cast also staged a reunion during the pandemic on the sketch comedy show, All That, as well as posting a TikTok video together in October 2020.

Spears also told the outlet that she doesn’t just credit the cast and crew for bringing the reunion movie to life.

“The fans are the only reason we got to do it the first time and they’re definitely the only reason we get to do it the second time,” she said. “After that [first reunion] was when we really started saying, ‘We need to hurry up and get this done.’ So we worked hard and finally brought it to life and it’s all because of the fans.”

Spears added that it was definitely “worth the wait” for the movie. “I think we did them [fans] justice,” she continued. “I think they’re going to be really happy.”

Zoey 102 hits Paramount+ on July 27.