Jane Campion Apologizes to Venus and Serena Williams for “Thoughtless Comment” at Critics Choice Awards

Jane Campion has apologized for a “thoughtless comment” she made toward tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night that has stirred up backlash online.

“I made a thoughtless comment equating what I do in the film world with all that Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved. I did not intend to devalue these two legendary Black women and world-class athletes,” she said in a statement. “The fact is the Williams sisters have, actually, squared off against men on the court (and off), and they have both raised the bar and opened doors for what is possible for women in this world. The last thing I would ever want to do is minimize remarkable women. I love Serena and Venus. Their accomplishments are titanic and inspiring. Serena and Venus, I apologize and completely celebrate you.”

At Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards while accepting the award for best director, The Power of the Dog filmmaker took note of other women who have broken down barriers, including Venus and Serena Williams, but noted that she still had another obstacle that even they didn’t face.

“What an honor to be in the room with you,” she told the tennis legends. “I’d also just like to give my love out to my fellow — the guys. And Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys, like I have to,” she said, as the TV cameras caught Serena clapping animatedly in the audience.

Her comments were met with backlash online. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for the Williams sisters for comment.

Campion’s remarks came just a few days after she called Sam Elliott “a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H” after gave his thoughts about the film in Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. In short, Elliott said that he didn’t like the Western, specifically flagging character portrayals and the film’s themes of masculinity and sexuality. “They made it look like — what are all those dancers that those guys in New York that wear bowties and not much else?” Elliott said. “That’s what all these fucking cowboys in that movie looked like. They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the fucking movie.”