Jane Campion to Receive Director of the Year Prize at Palm Springs International Film Awards

The Power of the Dog is leading Jane Campion to the podium.

The filmmaker has been selected to receive a Director of the Year prize during the Palm Springs International Film Awards, an in-person event to be held at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 6. The event — presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight — will also honor Penelope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress). Additional honorees will be announced in coming weeks.

“Jane Campion has once again created a cinematic masterpiece with her latest film The Power of the Dog,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “This psychological drama set against a Western backdrop brings to life Thomas Savage’s novel with stellar work from an ensemble cast led by Benedict Cumberbatch.”

Power of the Dog casts Cumberbatch as a troubled rancher named Phil Burbank. Tensions rise when his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a surprise new bride (Kirsten Dunst) and her young son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). The Netflix film is written, produced and directed by Campion, who has already garnered a Silver Lion for directing at the Venice International Film Festival. The film is now in theaters and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 1.

Campion’s previous credits include The Piano, Sweetie, An Angel at My Table, The Portrait of a Lady, Holy Smoke, In the Cut, Top of the Lake and Bright Star. Past recipients of the Palm Springs director honor include Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Steve Mc Queen, Alexander Payne, Jason Reitman, David O. Russell, Quentin Tarantino and Chloé Zhao.