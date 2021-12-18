Hollywood Flashback: Jane Campion’s ‘The Piano’ Scored Big at the Oscars

Holly Hunter (L), New Zealand's director Jane Campion (R) and actress Anna Paquin pose with their Oscars during the 66th Annual Academy Awards ceremony after winning respectively the awards for best actress, best original screenplay and best supporting actress for the movie "The Piano" in Los Angeles on March 21, 1994.

In 1975, Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, who died Dec. 9 at age 93, was the first woman to be nominated for a directing Oscar. Eighteen years later, Jane Campion became the second, for her 1993 period drama The Piano.

The film follows a mute Scottish woman (Holly Hunter) who is sold into marriage by her father and moves to New Zealand with her daughter (Anna Paquin). Campion lost to Steven Spielberg, who earned his first directing award (for Schindler’s List). But, like Wertmüller, Campion was nominated for original screenplay, which she won. Campion told the crowd, “When I was a student … I used to feel deeply cynical about awards nights like this. But tonight I’m really overwhelmed — in fact, I’ve been close to tears a few times. I’m just very pleased to be here and very proud to win this award.”

She was the second woman to win the category solo; until the 1960s, women weren’t allowed to compete unless they were paired with a male co-writer. Hunter and Paquin also won Oscars, for actress and supporting actress, respectively.

This year, Campion returns to the awards race with The Power of the Dog, which she directed and adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel. Should she land a directing nom for the Benedict Cumberbatch-led drama, she’d be the first woman to be recognized twice in the category. And if she wins for adapted screenplay, Campion would become the first woman to win both screenplay awards.

