Critics Choice Awards Winner Jane Campion Tells Williams Sisters She Faces a Competition Hurdle They Do Not: Men

Jane Campion took note of other women who have broken down barriers during her acceptance speech for best director at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, including Venus and Serena Williams, but noted that she still had another obstacle that even they didn’t face.

“It’s absolutely stunning tonight to be here among so many incredible women,” The Power of the Dog helmer started her speech for best director. She gave a shoutout first to Halle Berry and then to the Williams sisters, whose lives were portrayed in the nominated film King Richard and also presented an award earlier in the night.

“What an honor to be in the room with you,” she told the tennis legends. “I’d also just like to give my love out to my fellow — the guys. And Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys, like I have to,” she said, as the TV cameras caught Serena clapping animatedly in the audience.

(It should be noted that Campion isn’t correct: The Williamses have indeed faced men on the tennis court, winning several titles in mixed doubles competitions.)

Later that night, Campion and Venus Williams were spotted dancing together and embracing at an afterparty.

Venus Williams and Jane Campion dancing after Critics Choice… pic.twitter.com/L8hYwBVaQ1 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 14, 2022

Venus Williams, Ted Sarandos, Jane Campion, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Maggie Gyllenhaal dancing at Netflix’s Critics Choice Awards after party… pic.twitter.com/T9aCRNjId6 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 14, 2022

In her speech, Campion went on to call her star Kirsten Dunst a “doll” and gave shoutouts to her other stars Jesse Plemons, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

For the best director award, Campion beat out a field that included Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Guillermo del Toro for Nightmare Alley, Steven Spielberg for West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve for Dune.

The Power of the Dog also was named best picture at the Critics Choice Awards.

Accepting the award for best picture, Campion took a slight jab at the very critics who’d awarded her the prize. “I’ve still got some PTSD from critics coming back to earlier in my career. Ouch, yeah,” she said, laughing. “Some very deep wounds. But I’ve also been really championed by them, and you know they’re very powerful, and we all know it because we’re all too afraid to read them.”

She ended by saying, “I’m like a grandmother of the women’s movement in film now. But I’m still here! Thank you!”