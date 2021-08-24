Janet McTeer Joins Anya Taylor-Joy in Searchlight Dark Comedy ‘The Menu’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-nominee and Tony-winner Janet McTeer is the latest to join the Anya Taylor-Joy fronted dark comedy-thriller, The Menu.

Searchlight Pictures is behind the feature, which will reunite multiple members of the creative team behind the HBO series Succession. McTeer, who appears in crime thriller Ozark, will join Taylor-Joy, Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, and Hong Chau.

The story centers on a young couple, to be played by Taylor-Joy and Hoult, who travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. McTeer will play a food critic.

Succession director Mark Mylod will helm from a screenplay by Succession scribe Will Tracey and Late Night With Seth Meyers writer Seth Reiss. Adam McKay and Betsy Koch will produce via their Hyperobject Industries.

Zahra Phillips, DanTram Nguyen, and Katie Goodson-Thomas will oversee for the studio.

McTeer, repped by MGMT Entertainment and Curtis Brown, is a two-time Oscar nominee for 2000’s Tumbleweeds and 2012’s Albert Nobbs. Recently, McTeer was seen in the last two seasons of Netflix break-out drama Ozark. She also appeared in recent shows Sorry for Your.

On stage, McTeer earned a 2019 Tony nomination for Bernhardt/Hamlet, with other credits that span Olivier and Tony-nominated turns in Christopher Hampton’s Les Liaisons Dangerous and Phyllida Lloyd’s Mary Stuart, the latter of which earned her a Tony.