Berlin: Freestone Founder on the Japanese Film Industry’s COVID, Streaming and Gender Equality Struggles

Miyuki Takamatsu, founder and CEO of boutique Japanese film sales outfit Freestone Productions, is a boisterous and familiar presence to buyers at most major international film markets. Freestone wears various hats on behalf of its Japanese clients, handling foreign sales for prestige festival titles, running their international publicity campaigns and personally accompanying directors and their entourages on their red carpet forays abroad, acting almost as a boutique concierge service to the Japanese industry.

Freestone’s clients have included international festival favorites like Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Naomi Kawase, and less globally exposed filmmakers, such as Keisuke Yoshida, the Tokyo International Film Festival’s director in focus in 2021. Freestone has stayed home in Tokyo throughout the pandemic, while maintaining an active presence at the proliferation of all-virtual markets.

At Berlin’s virtual European Film Market this week, Takamatsu’s team will debut more than half a dozen Japanese indie titles, including Hideyuki Hirayama’s romance Tsuyukusa, Masakazu Sugita’s drama Remember to Breathe and first-time feature director Oudai Kojima’s gritty noir Joint.

Ahead of the market, The Hollywood Reporter connected with Takamatsu to discuss her unique path through the industry, the challenges and opportunities she has faced as a female CEO in Japan’s sclerotic business world and how a wave of production investment from the big U.S. streamers is shaking up Tokyo’s film and TV scene.

How did you get into the film industry?

When I was studying international political science at college in the U.S., I used to kill time at the local art house theater in Boston. I would theater hop, check out museums and university screenings, where they showed a lot of interesting international films, including Japanese films. There, I realized that the film industry was a better way for me to cross borders than politics. So I came back to Japan and looked for a job in the film industry; that was nearly 30 years ago.

I carried my CV with me and visited all of Tokyo’s big distribution companies, literally knocking on their doors without any appointment. It was tough, but I eventually met one old executive at Universal Japan, who suggested starting my career from the promotion side of the film business, where he thought I could learn A to Z about the marketing and structure of the industry. So I jumped into a small PR company and started piling up experience. In hindsight, it was great advice.

I worked in public relations for the first few years, but then I started to look for opportunities in another dimension of the industry, which I really wanted to do from the beginning — international sales. Sooner or later, I got promoted by TBS Television when they decided to add a new international sales team for their movie output. So, I again jumped into that project and fully focused on selling their blockbusters for about five years. At that time, many Japanese TV companies invested a lot of money in film productions, so we had a lot of product to sell, brought lots of staff and cast to international events overseas and made a new wave for Japanese filmmaking in Asia.

How did Freestone come about?

After my time at TBS Television, I wanted to get closer to the creative side of the business by supporting directors and scriptwriters who wanted to work on international co-production projects. I even thought about moving overseas to help Japanese filmmakers forge connections elsewhere. My future business partner, Fumiko Nagata, worked at Japanese broadcaster NTV at the same time I was working at TBS doing basically the same job. Between the two of us, we received many inquiries from directors, producers and Japanese studios asking for international PR support and sales expertise, so we just decided to establish a company. That is how Freestone Productions started in 2013.

Freestone wears various hats, doing international sales, international publicity for Japanese titles and occasionally producing. Was it always your plan to have various business lines?

We started our work in international sales from scratch in 2013. But soon after, we realized there were good opportunities in doing publicity and promotion at the same time. It was an interesting move, since so many of our Japanese clients were interested in promoting themselves at international film festivals but weren’t really sure how to get started, as many of them didn’t have much English-speaking staff with experience. The red carpet event at major festivals seemed somehow untouchable to many Japanese companies, but for someone like me who had no hesitation just diving into whatever system, I was able to connect people and bring buzz to their films and actors on the red carpet.

How would you sum up the situation for Japanese theatrical distributors and cinemas at this stage in the coronavirus pandemic?

Well, from a sales point of view, we have gone through a difficult time while adjusting to the new system of marketing Japanese films amid the conditions of the pandemic. Since we have not attended any actual in-person market since 2020, I can say that the virtual markets don’t create the same energy and moments for dealmaking. There is none of the lively bustle we’re used to — in Japanese we would call it a fish market atmosphere — but professionals still tend to buy at a fair price, but a much more considered price, I would say. Film doesn’t have a fixed price like other commodities, so it was always more fun to play with. But now, some of the sexy, unpredictable side of the business is missing. In the meantime, I can say that more people are hungry for entertainment content than ever before, so I believe there are lots of new opportunities to play with.

How has the rise of major streaming platforms — Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, etc. — affected your job as a seller of Japanese indie titles?

It very’s tough. I think the big volume of local-language content the streamers are producing is actually shrinking the opportunity for Japanese theatrical cinema in many markets of the West. More people in Europe and the U.S. may be watching Japanese content overall, thanks to the streaming platforms’ output. But there is still only so much appetite for Japanese cinema out there, and the streamers seem to be gobbling it all up. As soon as more people get used to watching high-quality Hollywood streamer-produced Japanese originals online, their expectation for Japanese indie films will be even higher, since they have to pay as much as their whole monthly Netflix subscription fee just to watch one film in the theater. So I worry that fewer people are challenging themselves to discover interesting films in theaters, because they have so many foreign-language content options at home now.

Among rich nations, Japan continues to rank near the bottom of gender equality rankings. What has your experience been in the Japanese film industry as a female business leader, and what changes would you like to see?

Well, the flip side of this sad reality has meant that because I’m so rare as a woman in the industry, it’s easier to receive attention and media support for whatever I achieve. So that’s the silver lining for us trailblazers. Because women haven’t gotten those opportunities, there are not many female producers in Japan yet who have the experience to handle a big budget and throw their weight around. Once we have our own Kathleen Kennedy or Dede Gardner here in Japan, it will be a game-changing time in the industry. The Japanese film industry is filled with young female staff who work more and harder than everybody who has a higher position and much more job security. Look at the Tokyo International Film Festival. They recently announced the improved gender ratio of their staff to the public, but most of the female staff are lower-paid temporary staff. They should hire more female executives in their headquarters.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car was just nominated for four Oscars. When Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite won several Oscars in 2020, it had the effect of stimulating even more international interest in Korean film and TV. If Hamaguchi wins, who are some other new Japanese directors you would recommend to international film fans to check out?

I have been telling everyone in the Japanese industry that we deserve to be punished if we don’t focus to help Keisuke Yoshida and Yuya Ishii break through internationally in a bigger way. They both are excellent directors who have yet to climb the global mountain, and they deserve all our support. Also, Anshul Chauhan, an Indian filmmaker based in Tokyo — he’s doing great work and deserves a bigger budget. And Oudai Kojima is one of a kind; I believe he will swim out into that big ocean sometime soon.

Interview edited for length and clarity