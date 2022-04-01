Box Office: Jared Leto’s ‘Morbius’ Sinks Teeth Into $5.7M in Previews

Jared Leto’s new movie Morbius — centering on the character known as “The Living Vampire” in the Marvel comic books from whence he hails — flew to a promising $5.7 million in Thursday previews at the domestic box office.

The Sony pic could open anywhere from $33 million to $40 million-plus for the weekend. The studio is being uber cautious and stressing the $33 million estimate. Insiders at Sony note that Morbius isn’t a traditional superhero pic, but more of a genre film based on one of the many Marvel characters Sony holds the rights to.

Director Daniel Espinosa‘s film sees Leto juggle time as the brilliant Dr. Michael Morbius — who has spent his life searching for a cure for the rare fatal blood disease that afflicts him — and as the blood-sucking monster he becomes, which fills his soul with horror.

Morbius received poor reviews, holding just a 15 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. It held previews beginning at 4 p.m. local time in 3,583 locations.

Matt Smith and Adria Arjona also star in Marvel’s origin story of the conflicted antihero, who gets cozy with vampire bats to treat his disorder. The cast also includes Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

Morbius should have no trouble winning the weekend.