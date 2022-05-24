Jason Blum, Blumhouse to Be Honored With American Cinematheque’s Power of Cinema Award

The American Cinematheque will honor Blumhouse and its founder and CEO Jason Blum with the 2022 Power of Cinema Award.

The award will be presented at American Cinematheque’s annual benefit on Nov. 17, where Ryan Reynolds will be recognized with the 36th annual American Cinematheque Award.

“Jason Blum and Blumhouse are ideal recipients of the American Cinematheque’s Power of Cinema Award in the world and culture of 2022,” says Rick Nicita, American Cinematheque board chairman. “They make high-quality films at suitable budgets that have wide commercial appeal and are the best examples of their genre. They have promoted and increased the appeal of the theatrical experience and entertained an expansive range of audiences. They have captured the zeitgeist in our changing times.”

Blum is the CEO and founder of Blumhouse and is a three-time Academy Award nominee, as well as a two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning and three-time Peabody Award-winning producer. His credits include franchises like Halloween, Paranormal Activity, Insidious, Happy Death Day, Sinister and The Purge, and most recently, he produced The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss. His additional feature film credits include Glass from M. Night Shyamalan, Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, Get Out by Jordan Peele, Unfriended and Whiplash, among many others.

Blumhouse’s upcoming release schedule includes The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke, DASHCAM from Rob Savage, Vengeance from B.J. Novak and Halloween Ends.