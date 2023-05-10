Cannes: Jason Isaacs Joins Vanessa Redgrave, Freida Pinto in ‘The Boy at the Back of the Class’

Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter, Mrs Harris Goes To Paris, Mass) has joined Oscar winner Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible, Finding You) and Freida Pinto (Mr. Malcolm’s List, Immortals, Slumdog Millionaire) in the upcoming family feature The Boy at the Back of the Class, based on Onjali Q. Rauf’s acclaimed children’s book. Stephen Herek (101 Dalmatians, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure) directs, with WestEnd Film handling worldwide sales later this month at the March de Film in Cannes (WestEnd also co-reps North America with Gersh)

In The Boy at the Back of the Class, when a mysterious new boy called Ahmet joins nine-year-old Alexa’s school, the two become friends. As Alexa learns that he is a refugee, separated from his family, she will do anything she can to help. With the grown-ups out of the way, Alexa and her school friends come up with a daring plan to reunite Ahmet with his family – the start of an extraordinary adventure which will take them all the way to Buckingham Palace.

The Boy at the Back of the Class has sold over half a million copies in the U.K. since it was first published in 2018 and won multiple awards.

The film will go into production later this year.