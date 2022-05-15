Jason Momoa Apologizes After Posting Photos at Sistine Chapel During Break From ‘Fast X’ Shoot

Jason Momoa is weighing in after receiving criticism on social media regarding his recent trip to the Sistine Chapel.

Momoa, who had been in Italy to shoot his role in Universal Pictures’ upcoming Fast X opposite Vin Diesel, posted photos and footage earlier this week to Instagram of himself visiting the famed chapel in Vatican City. After some social media users commented that visitors are typically prohibited from photographing the space, which is sacred to those of the Catholic faith and houses Michelangelo’s prized artwork, Momoa shared a video Saturday of himself offering an apology.

In the clip, the Aquaman star said that “if you ever felt that I disrespected your culture, it wasn’t my intention.” He explained that he decided to take advantage of a couple days off from the film’s shoot, so had given a monetary donation and set up a visit for himself, along with friends and crewmembers from the new installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. He said that other guests at the chapel then asked for photos with him, so he obliged.

“I found people who wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this splendor, and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,” Momoa continued. “I was very respectful, and I asked for permission — what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention.”

He added, “I definitely paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you — sorry if I offended you. My apologies.”

Momoa’s team did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

At another point during the video, the actor said that he was about to leave Rome after having filmed there and in other parts of Italy for Fast X. He described it as “the time of my life” and added, “I’m so happy to be working for Universal, and obviously Vin and the whole crew picking me.”