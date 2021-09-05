Jason Momoa Reveals New Aquaman Costume

Jason Momoa on Sunday sent fans into a tizzy when he shared the first look at his new Aquaman costume for his upcoming DC superhero sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

“Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha,” the actor wrote on Instagram, along with pictures of his suit from the first film and his new, sleek outfit for the sequel.

Momoa is reprising his role of Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, alongside a cast featuring Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the James Wan-directed film.

The first Aquaman, released in December 2018, grossed more than $1 billion, making it the only DC film to reach that marker other than Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Wan is producing alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script.

Momoa first played Aquaman as a cameo in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He was a co-star as the character in 2017’s Justice League.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from Warner Bros. is slated to arrive in theaters Dec. 16, 2022.

Check out Aquaman’s new suit below.