Jason Momoa Says He Did Zero Reshoots For ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’

Jason Momoa on Thursday dropped by The Tonight Show, where he pulled back the curtain a bit on his involvement in the four-hour cut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Aquaman actor says it surprises fans to learn that he did not do any reshoots for the DC superhero opus that came out earlier this year on HBO Max. There were some reshoots for other cast members, including the addition of Jared Leto’s Joker.

“The cool thing about that four-hour piece is that I didn’t reshoot anything,” Momoa told host Jimmy Fallon. “That was all there. It’s funny when people come up to me and say, ‘I loved this! It was so detailed and explained so much.’ And I say, ‘Yeah, that’s what we meant to do.'”

Momoa added, “I love Zack and [the entire film] is kind of what I signed up for eight years ago; to have his vision.”

The DC actor will reprise his role in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Also expected to return are Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson as Orm, with James Wan directing.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a release date of Dec. 16, 2022.

Watch the Momoa interview below.