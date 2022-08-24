Jason Momoa Teases His ‘Fast X’ Villain as “Quirky and Androgynous”

Jason Momoa is speeding toward a new stage in his career as he joins Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise.

The actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday at the premiere event for the third and final season of Apple TV+’s See. During the chat, he teased the villain role that he’ll play opposite Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto in director Louis Leterrier’s Fast X, scheduled for release on May 19, 2023.

“I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word — he’s evil and quirky and androgynous,” Momoa explained. “He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre.”

Momoa went on to say that he had a very enjoyable time filming the part and also felt welcomed into the long-running film series. “I haven’t played a villain in a very long time,” he added.

The star was also asked about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel for his titular DC character that’s set to make a splash March 17, 2023. He discussed the connection between his own character, Arthur Curry, and the hero’s half-brother, Orm Marius, played by Patrick Wilson.

“It’s a bit of a brothers’ journey,” Momoa said about the Warner Bros. title. “So it’s a lot of funny stuff, and there’s a lot of stuff that’s just what’s going on in our environment, talking about climate change and just hitting on certain things that I wanted to hit on. Just a lot of laughs and also a lot of pain, so there’s wonderful action.”

See’s third season begins streaming Aug. 26 on Apple TV+.