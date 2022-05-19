Jason Momoa to Star in Universal’s Action Comedy ‘Shots! Shots! Shots!’ (Exclusive)

Universal is taking a triple shot of Jason Momoa.

The studio has picked up Shots! Shots! Shots!, an action comedy from scribes Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows that has Momoa attached to star.

Momoa will also produce the feature project with partner Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the banner behind the billion-dollar growing Aladdin and the Oscar-nominated drama, The Two Popes.

The story details are being kept under the umbrella but the project is described as a family-centric adventure that has tones of James Cameron’s True Lies, Liam Neeson action flick Taken, and the recent Paramount hit, The Lost City.

Mider and Burrows will executive produce as will Rideback’s Ryan Halprin.

Universal Pictures’ executive vp Matt Reilly and creative development executive Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Rideback is in post on Haunted Mansion, starring Owen WIlson and Rosario Dawson and set for a March 10, 2023 release. The company also produced Easter Sunday, Amblin and Universal’s comedy starring comedian Jo Koy, that opens Aug. 5.

Mider and Burrows previously wrote about a vacation gone wrong with the 2018 Netflix comedy, The Package. They are developing the comedy Stoned Alone, a Home Alone reimagining about a 20-something stoner, for Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort banner. The duo is repped by WME and Silver Lake Entertainment.

Momoa, repped by WME, is currently shooting Fast X, the latest Fast and Furious installment, in London. He also has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in post-production for a March 17, 2023 release. Momoa’s Netflix fantasy Slumberland, based on the Winsor McKay comic strips, is set for streaming debut later this year.