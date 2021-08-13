Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman Join Wes Anderson’s Next Film (Exclusive)

Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman are the latest actors to board Wes Anderson’s newest movie.

The untitled project began production this week in Spain with many of Anderson’s regular actors back for the proceedings, including Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton.

New to the Anderson repertoire are Margot Robbie and Tom Hanks.

Plot details for the feature, which Anderson wrote and is directing, are being kept under wraps but sources have indicated that the cast for this one is larger than most other Anderson films that are ensemble in nature.

Shooting is expected to wrap in late September.

Schwartzman’s involvement should not come as a surprise. The actor starred in Anderson’s 1998 breakthrough, Rushmore, followed by 2007’s The Darjeeling Limited, 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, 2012’s Moonrise Kingdom and 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, as well as Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch, which opens this fall. Separately, Schwartzman recently appeared in the latest season of FX’s Fargo with Chris Rock.

This is the second Anderson film for Friend, who has a role in Dispatch. The actor may be best known for starring in Hitman: Agent 47 as well as his long-running appearances in the acclaimed series, Homeland. He recently wrapped shooting a role in LucasFilm’s Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Schwartzman is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Friend is repped by Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.