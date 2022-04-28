Jason Sudeikis Had “No Prior Knowledge” of Ex Olivia Wilde Being Served Custody Papers at CinemaCon

The mysterious envelope given to Olivia Wilde in the middle of her presentation contained custody documents from former partner Jason Sudeikis, who wasn’t aware the legal paperwork would be served during CinemaCon, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the insider told The Hollywood Reporter. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered, as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde, who shares two children with the Ted Lasso star, was in the process of promoting her upcoming Warner Bros. film Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde and Sudeikis split in 2020, and she is currently dating Don’t Worry Darling lead Harry Styles.

Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of the National Association of Theatre Owners and head of CinemaCon, told THR that an incident involving a star being approached has never previously occurred, and that this has caused the event to reevaluate security measures.