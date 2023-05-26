Jason Sudeikis Jokes That Owen Wilson Once Told Him He’d Be Curious to See What He Looked Like If He “Took Care” of Himself

Jason Sudeikis recently recalled a playful conversation he had with Owen Wilson while they were on the set of Hall Pass.

During production on the 2011 comedy, which also starred Steve Merchant, JB Smoove and Larry Joe Campbell, the actors were filming a scene in a sports bar that involved them eating wings and talking.

“It was my first time being in a big studio movie, like lead, Owen and I are on the poster type thing,” Sudeikis said during an appearance on Hot Ones. “We’re going around, and we shoot like all people around the thing. You know, you have to keep moving the camera if you have the time and money, which they usually do for studio movies.”

He continues, “There were hot wings — they weren’t this hot,” he jokes as he appears to be visibly struggling with the wing he just ate on the YouTube series. “So we’re eating these wings, and I’m eating them while the camera is on Owen.”

The Ted Lasso star and co-creator explained that since it was his first major feature, he hadn’t developed a method for fake eating onscreen, since actors are told not to actually eat the prop food on camera.

After filming the scene, Wilson approached the We’re the Millers star and said he wondered what the actor would look like if he watched what he ate and exercised.

“At some point, I’m eating them, and he’s just like, ‘Gosh, so you’ll just put anything in your body, huh?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah,'” Sudeikis said, laughing. “He goes, ‘I’d be so curious what you look like if you actually worked out and took care of yourself.'”