Boulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)

Javier Bardem, the revered Spanish actor, will be the 2022 recipient of the Boulder International Film Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

In 2021, Bardem played Desi Arnaz opposite Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, a performance for which he has been nominated for the best actor Oscar; a key supporting role in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, which is nominated for the best picture Oscar; and the lead in Fernando León de Aranoa’s The Good Boss, which was Spain’s submission for the best international feature Oscar and made the shortlist of 15 finalists.

A best supporting actor Oscar winner for 2007’s No Country for Old Men, who was also Oscar-nominated for 2000’s Before Night Falls and 2010’s Biutiful, Bardem will be feted by BIFF at the historic Boulder Theatre at 12:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, March 5. Following the presentation of his festival honor, he will record an hourlong career-retrospective conversation in front of festivalgoers for subsequent airing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Javier Bardem at the Festival this year,” Kathy Beeck, BIFF’s festival director and co-founder, tells THR. “He is one of the most talented and versatile actors of our time, and we look forward to celebrating his diverse career and award-winning performance in Being the Ricardos at BIFF.”