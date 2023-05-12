Javier Bardem to Receive San Sebastian Film Fest Lifetime Honor

Spanish actor Javier Bardem will receive the Donostia Award, a lifetime achievement honor at this year’s San Sebastian film festival. The star of Skyfall, Dune and the new The Little Mermaid will also feature on the official poster for the 2023 San Sebastian festival.

Bardem will receive his award at the Kursaal Auditorium in San Sebastian on Sept. 22.

The Spanish festival has been a regular stopping spot for Bardem in his long career. He has attended San Sebastian more than 20 times over the past 30 years, from his festival debut with Golden Balls in 1993 through his most recent festival screening, of Fernando León de Aranoa’s The Good Boss back in 2021. In 1994, he received San Sebastian’s Silver Shell for best actor for two roles: In Imanol Uribe’s Numbered Days and Gonzalo Suárez’s El detective y la muerte.

Bardem’s international career kicked off with the San Sebastian screening of Julian Schnabel’s Before Night Falls in 2000, and he has appeared at the festival with such international projects as Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona in 2008 and Ryan Murphy’s Eat Pray Love in 2010. Bardem is a four-time Oscar nominee, most recently receiving a best actor nomination last year for Being the Ricardos, and he won the best-supporting actor Oscar in 2008 for No Country for Old Men.

Bardem is the sixth Spanish actor to receive the festival’s highest honor, following in the footsteps of Fernando Fernán Gómez (1999), Paco Rabal (2001), Antonio Banderas (2008), Carmen Maura (2013) and his partner, Penélope Cruz (2019).

The 71st edition of the San Sebastian international film festival runs Sept. 22-30.