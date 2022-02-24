Jazmin Jones to Direct ‘Seeking Mavis Beacon’ Doc for Neon

Neon is set to produce Seeking Mavis Beacon, a documentary from director Jazmin Jones about Mavis Beacon, who became famous as the face of the popular software program Mavis Beacon Teaches Typing.

The film will profile the influential Black woman who made a name in technology before she vanished. Seeking Mavis Beacon will investigate the disappearance and reimagine the legacy of a missing Black woman who helped define the digital age.

“Neon has been a perfect home for this project. They understood our positionality as Black femmes and share our interest in disrupting traditional documentary form. The trusting relationship we have with Neon has exceeded my expectations of the possibilities for a first-time Black queer nonbinary filmmaker — it’s been a blessing,” Jones said in a statement.

Neon will produce alongside indie filmmaker Guetty Felin and Olivia McKayla Ross. Neon secured recent Oscar nominations for Flee, The Worst Person in the World and Spencer.

The company is also at work on The Painter and the Thief narrative remake; Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgård; Cuckoo, starring Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich, Gemma Chan and Sofia Boutella, written and to be directed by Tilman Singer; and an untitled horror film from first-time feature director Bishal Dutta.

Director Jones, based in Brooklyn, co-founded BUFU, a project-based film collective, in 2015.