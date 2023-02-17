Berlin First Look: Jean-Claude Van Damme Takes on L.A. Gangs in Action Film ‘Darkness of Man’ (Exclusive)

JCVD gets mean in this exclusive first-look still from neo-noir action film Darkness of Man.

Directed by James Cullen Bressack, the L.A.-set feature — news of which was first unveiled by The Hollywood Reporter at the American Film Market in 2022 — sees the Jean-Claude Van Damme, the Muscles from Brussels, play an out-of-shape (well, for him) Interpol agent alongside a cast that also includes Kristanna Loken, Emerson Min, Sticky Fingaz, Spencer Breslin, Andrey Ivchenko, Peter Jae and Nick Diaz.

Production has now wrapped on the film, which was written by Alethea Cho and Bressack from an original story devised by Bressack and Van Damme.

In Darkness of Man Van Damme portrays Russell Hatch, an Interpol operative who witnesses the death of his last informant in a routine raid gone wrong. Years later Hatch takes on a father figure role to the son of the informant, Jayden (Min). Set against the backdrop of Los Angeles, Hatch finds himself protecting Jayden and his uncle Mr. Kim from a group of merciless gangs in an all-out turf war. Turning into a fight to survive, Hatch will stop at nothing to protect Jayden and fight anyone getting in his way, including supposed allies with hidden agendas and nefarious intents.

Jarrett Furst, Andre Relis and Jessica Bennett serve as producers on the film along with James and Jarrett. Van Damme, JD Beaufils, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Grady Craig, Sean Patrick O’Reilly, Ameer Fawaz and James V. Builian are executive producers.

VMI Worldwide is handling worldwide sales. Financing is provided by Bondit Media Capital.