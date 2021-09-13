Jeff Bridges Reveals Cancer Is in Remission

Jeff Bridges shared some much-needed good news Monday, saying that his lymphoma is in “remission.” The Oscar-winning star also revealed a brutal battle with COVID-19.

In a handwritten note on his website, the beloved Hollywood icon said his one-time 9-inch x 12-inch mass had shrunk to the size of a “marble” thanks to all his treatments. The Big Lebowski star revealed his diagnosis last October.

But, the road to recovery has not been easy. In a previous unpublished entry, Bridges shared that the chemotherapy severely weakened him at the worst possible time as he and his wife contracted COVID-19. The actor spent five weeks in the hospital due to all his health issues. “COVID kicking my ass good, but I am double vaccinated and feeling much better now,” he wrote, adding that although he experienced “moments of tremendous pain,” the 71-year-old “felt happy & joyous most of the time.”

“This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift,” wrote Bridges. “Life is brief [and] beautiful. Love is all around us, & available [at] all times. It’s a matter of opening ourselves to receive the gift. We, (I) often want some other gift that life isn’t giving us. I mean, who would want to get cancer & COVID? Well… it turns out I would. I would, because I get to learn more about love, [and] learn things that I never would have if I never got it.”

Thanks to his grit and medical team, Bridges said he is nearly done with oxygen assistance and was able to both walk his daughter Haley down the aisle for her wedding and dance with her without any assistance.

Bridges also said he is excited to resume production on his Hulu series, The Old Man.