Jeff Darling, the Australian cinematographer and director known for his work on Young Einstein and The Crossing in his home country and in scores of commercials made around the world, has died. He was 60.

Darling died Sunday while surfing in North Palm Beach in Sydney. He was taken by lifeguards from the ocean unconscious, and paramedics were unable to revive him, according to local media reports.

Darling became the youngest person to earn the Australian Film Institute’s best achievement in cinematography award for his work on George Ogilvie’s The Crossing (1990), starring Russell Crowe. He had been nominated for the same award for Young Einstein (1988), starring and directed by Yahoo Serious.

He also directed music videos for the Crowded House songs “Not the Girl You Think You Are” and “Instinct” in 1996.

Darling had recently completed principal photography on the film He Went That Way, a true crime story of a serial killer and his chimpanzee that stars Jacob Elordi and Zachary Quinto.

Darling directed and shot more than 150 commercials for brands including Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, GMC, Jose Cuervo, Qantas, Diners Club, Pernod Ricard, Maybelline, Coca-Cola and BMW. His work for Jaguar and the Boeing Co. are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

“We are devastated by the passing of Jeff Darling,” Believe Media CEO Liz Silver said in a statement. “We filmed hundreds of jobs with him all over the world — it has been a gift to witness his craft and dedication to telling stories that make an impact, but mostly to call him our dear friend.”

Added executive producer Marc Benardout: “A family man through and through, Jeff led with a gentle spirit and was beloved by our team and his crews. Jeff and I worked together for more than 15 years — we worked closely to nurture his career and feel the painful loss of a visionary talent and friend who had so much ahead.”

Darling was included in a showcase of new directors at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival, and he received three honorary awards from Kodak during his career.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah, and children Imogen, Scout, Cooper and Carson.