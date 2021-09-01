Jefferson Richard, Line Producer on ‘Driven’ and ‘3000 Miles to Graceland,’ Dies at 74

Jefferson Richard, a line producer, production manager and assistant director with credits including The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Driven, 3000 Miles to Graceland and the rebooted Get Carter, has died. He was 74.

Richard died July 10 in his home in Johnson Canyon, Utah, his wife, Sheila Richard, announced.

Richard served as second-unit director on Maniac Cop (1988), production supervisor on Another 9 1/2 Weeks (1997), unit manager on In Too Deep (1999), production manager on Jack Nicholson’s The Pledge (2001) and executive producer of Daddy Day Camp (2007).

He also was a line producer in Mexico on the 1990s syndicated television series Acapulco H.E.A.T., starring Catherine Oxenberg, and Conan, starring Ralf Moeller, and he directed the features Berserker (1987), which he also wrote, and In Search of a Golden Sky (1984).

Born Richard Salonen on Oct. 24, 1946, in Norwood, Massachusetts, Richard was a folk/blues singer and musician in the 1960s.

He attended the Cambridge School of Broadcasting and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan and acted and directed for George “Buck” Flower’s repertory company The Inspiration Players, which toured the country with morality-based plays.

After a stint in the U.S. Army, Richard landed a job as first assistant director on The Black 6 (1973). He and that film’s director, Matt Cimber, then collaborated on other features including The Candy Tangerine Man (1975), Gemini Affair (1975), The Witch Who Came From the Sea (1976) and Pia Zadora’s controversial Butterfly (1981) as Richard served in various roles like production manager, line producer, second-unit director and eventually producer.

In 1977, he joined Park City-based Sunn Classic Pictures, for whom he worked as a second-unit director on the 1977-78 NBC series The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, starring Dan Haggerty.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children Xandria, Kristi and Junior Richard; grandchildren Casey, Taigon, Amber, Lela, Aubrey and Olivia; great-grandchildren Oden, Iven, Atlas, Zella, Sayuri, Pearl and Aiden; and sisters Martha, Linda and Kristi.