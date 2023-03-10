Jenna Ortega Circling ‘Beetlejuice 2’

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is looking to stay in the Tim Burton family. The actor is circling a role in Beetlejuice 2, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

Warner Bros., which is behind the feature, was not available to comment. A representative for Ortega did not respond to requests for comment.

The news comes as Ortega hits theaters with Scream VI, which could land the top opening in the franchise’s 25-plus year history.

Tim Burton, who helmed the 1988 film starring Michael Keaton, is expected to direct, with Keaton returning as well, according to sources. Production is eying a late May or early June shoot in London, but budget has not been set, resulting in a back and forth. If a deal is made, sources say Ortega would play the daughter of Lydia, the character played by Winona Ryder in the original.

Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jordan, Catherine O’Hara also starred in the original film, which grossed $80 million on a $15 million budget and it scored a best makeup Oscar at the 1989 Academy Awards. The sequel has gone through various iterations over the years, with multiple writers coming and going and Burton himself publicly waffling over his own involvement.

Ortega, who most recently starred in Netflix’s Wednesday, also featuring direction by Burton, has said that she used to have “consistent dreams” about Beetlejuice when she was younger. The actor began her career with roles such as Young Jane on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, followed by parts in You and Yes Day. She starred in last year’s Scream reboot and also appeared in the horror hit X.

Ahead of Wednesday’s debut, Ortega told The Hollywood Reporter of working with Burton: “It’s been quite an insane experience. I’ve been lucky enough to get the opportunity to work with an iconic director who just so happens to be one of the sweetest directors I’ve worked with, and also the most detail-oriented.”

It’s a busy weekend for Ortega, who in addition to Scream VI has Saturday Night Live hosting duties. Ortega is repped by CAA, Gilbertson Entertainment and Jackoway Austen.

Aaron Couch contributed to this story.