Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Have Sights Set on Drama for Next Collaboration

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have tackled the rom-com with 2011’s Just Go With It and action with 2019’s Murder Mystery and its new sequel; now the longtime friends are eyeing a drama for their next collaboration.

“We were saying we would love to be able to do something serious together — not that this isn’t serious, but more in the dramatic side,” Aniston told The Hollywood Reporter at the Murder Mystery 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday. “I just think he’s so exquisite as a dramatic actor as well and it’s not easy to swing back and forth.”

Sandler, who in recent years has received acclaim for his heavier roles in Uncut Gems and Hustle, confirmed he’s also in, saying of a dramatic project for the duo, “That would be great. She’s amazing, she’s a deep young lady, I would love to do something different with her.”

In the meantime, the pair find themselves on screen together once again for Murder Mystery 2, where their married couple characters have now launched a private detective agency and find themselves at the center of an international investigation when a friend is kidnapped.

Both Aniston and Sandler did a number of their own stunts, as Sandler joked the most challenging stunt was just “getting up after them.”

“After I was done with the movie I got a hip surgery, so I was in agony every stunt,” he explained. “I wouldn’t tell anybody but I was in pain every move and I kept it to myself and by the end I was like, ‘I’ve got to get that stupid operation, man, I’m in trouble.'”

“By the way, Jennifer kicked me in the ribs one scene and that wasn’t in the script,” Sandler teasingly added. “Enough said.”

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston hug it out at the #MurderMystery2 premiere pic.twitter.com/caK2Cly0M4 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 29, 2023

Co-star Mark Strong was also quick to shoot down the story Aniston told on The Tonight Show last week about how he accidentally punched Sandler in the face and made him cry, saying, “I had to pretend to punch him about 150 times, one of them gently touched his nose and that’s become I apparently punched him as hard as I could and he ended up in tears. If someone hits you right at the end of your nose you’re going to make your eyes water a bit,” as he joked, “That was the extent of it but hey, don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

On the carpet the friends also reflected on their first meeting, which Aniston had previously said was at Jerry’s Deli in the Valley over 30 years ago.

Of what she remembers most about that day, Aniston joked, “That he was really funny and he ate a lot of pancakes and chocolate milk and was adorable,” and Sandler echoed similar sentiments.

“I remember her being funny, nice, sweet as hell, you could say anything you want and she’d have a great time, come back with something funnier,” he remembered. “She’s been that way since I’ve known her. I walked away going, ‘That girl was cool.'”

Murder Mystery 2 starts streaming on Netflix Friday.