Oscars 2022: Bill Murray, Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner and H.E.R. Among Presenters

Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, producers of the 94th Academy Awards, today announced another lineup of presenters set to appear at the Oscars on March 27.

H.E.R., who earned the Oscar for best original song for last year’s Judas and the Black Messiah, will join previous nominees Bill Murray and Elliot Page as presenters. Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner, DJ Khaled, Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Kelly Slater and Shaun White are among the all-star lineup added to the show.

It was previously announced that Academy Award winners Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Daniel Kaluuya, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o and Yuh-Jung Youn will also return to the Oscars stage to present awards. Other previously announced presenters include Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Lily James, Zoë Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Shawn Mendes, Rosie Perez, Tyler Perry, Chris Rock, Tracee Ellis Ross, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman and John Travolta.

The presenter announcement follows news that an all-star band featuring Travis Barker and Sheila E will also perform throughout the ceremony, along with the traditional orchestra. Vocal group The Samples are also slated to perform during the live broadcast, while DJ D-Nice will appear at the Governors Ball, the Academy’s official post-Oscars celebration

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.