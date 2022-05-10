Cannes: Jennifer Hudson, Common, Milla Jovovich, Quvenzhane Wallis to Star in Action-Thriller ‘Breathe’

A quartet of names — including two Academy Award winners — have joined the upcoming action-thriller Breathe, with another currently circling the project.

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls, Respect), Milla Jovovich (Resident Evil), Oscar nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild, Annie) and Oscar winner Common (Wanted, Suicide Squad) are set to star in the film, from Indie Spirit Award winner Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday). Sam Worthington (Avatar) is in talks to join the cast.

Capstone Global will introduce the title to buyers at the upcoming Marche du Film. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group helped arrange financing for the film and will co-rep the U.S. rights, alongside Capstone.

Bristol will direct from a Black List screenplay written by Doug Simon (Dimension’s Demonic). Principal photography on the survival thriller will take place on location in Pennsylvania this summer.

In Breathe, after Earth is left uninhabitable due to lack of oxygen, a mother Maya (Hudson) and her daughter Zora (Wallis) are forced to live underground, with short trips to the surface only made possible by a state-of-the-art oxygen suit made by Maya’s husband, Darius (Common), whom she presumes to be dead. When a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and his fate, Maya tentatively agrees to let them into their bunker. But, are they all they appear to be?

The film is produced by Thunder Road Films’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, and Capstone’s Christian Mercuri. Capstone’s Ruzanna Kegeyan executive produces alongside David Haring, Esther Hornstein and Will Flynn. Capstone Studios will also finance alongside Thunder Road.

“We are so excited about the incredible project that is Breathe,” said Thunder Road president of production, Lee. “Stefon’s vision for the film for the film feels more relevant than ever and we are thrilled at how this cast fiercely talented actors at the top of their game, has come together. We look forward to collaborating on another project with our friends and partners at Capstone.”

Breathe is the sophomore film from Bristol, who previously collaborated with his mentor Spike Lee on his debut feature See You Yesterday. The Netflix Original film premiered at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival and garnered Bristol the nomination for the best first feature at the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards, where he also won for best first screenplay with writing partner Fredrica Bailey.