Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s “Nervous” to Work With Method Actors, Shares Lesson Learned From Christian Bale’s Acting Technique

Every actor has their own acting techniques, but for Jennifer Lawrence, there’s one in particular that makes her quite apprehensive.

During an interview on Thursday’s episode of Hot Ones, the No Hard Feelings star was asked about the difficulties she may face when working with someone who has a different type of acting prep.

“I would be nervous to work with someone who’s Method [acting],” she responded. “Because I would have no idea how to talk to them, ’cause like, do I have to be in character? That would just make me nervous.”

Throughout the industry, Method acting had been continued to be a highly discussed topic, with people on both sides supporting and opposing it. Several actors have also been outspoken about their opinions, including Andrew Garfield and Jeremy Strong, who have dove into the immersive acting approach for roles, as well as Brian Cox, who has publicly expressed his disapproval.

As for her own ways of getting into character, Lawrence explained how her techniques have changed throughout her career and she credits one Oscar-winning actor for giving her a new idea.

“I had always been very on/off on/off until I did American Hustle and worked with Christian Bale, who I noticed when the camera started rolling and the crew started preparing and it would be about 10 seconds to action, he [Bale] would start getting ready,” the actress said. “I saw that and was like, ‘That seems like a really good idea.’ So then I started to do that.”

Lawrence has made her name in Hollywood throughout the last decade, with starring roles in The Hunger Games franchise, Winter’s Bone, American Hustle, X-Men franchise, Don’t Look Up, Mother! and Silver Linings Playbook, which earned her an Oscar for best leading actress.

Later during the interview, Lawrence was also asked about what skills she had learned for roles that have been transferable to her everyday life.

“I learned how to pick locks on Red Sparrow. I haven’t used it, but to know that I could is cool,” she quipped, before adding that she also learned how to hold a falcon for Serena.

Lawrence’s latest film, No Hard Feelings, hits theaters June 23.