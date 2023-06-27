Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Immediately Turned Down for ‘Twilight,’ Almost Didn’t Take on ‘Hunger Games’ Because of Fandom

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about how she auditioned for Twilight and was turned down “immediately,” only to land The Hunger Games a year later.

During an appearance on The Rewatchers podcast with Bill Simmons, the No Hard Feelings actress explained that she didn’t even get a callback for the role of Bella Swan, which eventually went to Kristen Stewart. But she’s glad she didn’t.

“My life would’ve been totally different,” she said. “I mean, the work is still the same because I felt similar when I was doing Hunger Games. I have to churn out movies in between so that I’m not only known for this franchise. I was still in a franchise, so I was still trying to counteract the franchise-ness, and I would still be doing that if I was in Twilight.”

She revealed that she almost didn’t agree to do Hunger Games because she was worried about the immense fandom that could come with it. The Oscar winner explained that she tried talking to people about how she was concerned to join a massive franchise, but they didn’t understand what she was trying to say.

“It was so hard to explain to people,” Lawrence continued. “It was like I don’t think you understand this level of fame … I just assumed it was gonna be like Twilight, like the Twilight-level Fame, and that was just never something I had in mind.”

Instead of superstardom, the Silver Linings Playbook star shared that she simply wanted to work on quality projects.

“I wanted to do Indies, and I wanted to do good films, but I didn’t want to be the most famous person on the planet,” she said, adding that she would have been “miserable” if she had landed Twilight. “That’s a very different life than what I had pictured for myself.”

Lionsgate is rebooting The Hunger Games with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which takes place several decades before the events of the original franchise. The film follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem and District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) during the 10th annual Hunger Games.

The prequel features an entirely new cast, but Lawrence recently said she wouldn’t turn down the possibility of returning to Katniss Everdeen one day.