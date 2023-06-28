Jennifer Lawrence Gives Update on Slow Development of Sibling Comedy She’s Writing With Amy Schumer

Jennifer Lawrence is sharing an update on the comedy script she’s been working on with Amy Schumer after first teasing it years ago.

During her Monday appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked Lawrence about the project’s lengthy development process. Back in 2015, the Oscar winner told The New York Times that she and Schumer had been writing a screenplay together for a movie in which they intended to star as sisters.

“OK, if you know anything about me and Amy, it’s that we are lazy,” Lawrence quipped on WWHL. “It’s not that it’s off — it’s on. It’s just going at our pace.”

Host Andy Cohen also asked the No Hard Feelings star about the planned biopic of Sue Mengers following reports in 2021 that the actress was attached to star as the legendary talent agent who died in 2011 at the age of 79. In response to Cohen’s question about whether there had been any recent movement with it, Lawrence said, “No, but I’m open.”

Cohen went on to share that Mengers was “very fun to smoke joints with.” This led Lawrence to reply, “Oh, my God, I want to come over and ask questions and hear stories.”

When talking with The New York Times in 2015, Lawrence explained that the script she was writing with Schumer “just flowed out of us.” She also added at the time, “Amy and I were creatively made for each other. We have different flavors. It’s been the most fun experience of my life.”

Schumer, who voices a role in this year’s forthcoming Trolls Band Together, made headlines this week due to her comedy series Inside Amy Schumer being among the titles Paramount+ has removed from the platform for financial reasons.