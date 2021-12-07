Adam McKay, Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Bad Blood’ Movie Lands at Apple Studios

Apple Original Films has boarded Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence ’s high-profile Bad Blood movie about the rise and fall of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

McKay is writing, directing and producing the feature film, which will star Lawrence as Holmes, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur who is currently on trial for alleged fraud. Lawrence is also a producer on the project.

The movie will chart how Holmes built Theranos, the blood testing startup that catapulted Holmes to being the youngest and richest self-made billionaire before she and her company unraveled.

Bad Blood is based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou. Apple Studios will produce in association with Legendary Pictures, which first picked up the project in 2016.



Lawrence will next be seen in McKay’s Don’t Look Up, the star-packed dark comedy that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and Mark Rylance. Netflix opens Don’t Look Up in select theaters on Dec. 10, two weeks ahead of its Dec. 23 debut on the streamer.

Bad Blood will be produced by McKay and Kevin Messick through their Hyperobject Industries, which has a multi-year, first-look deal for scripted features with Apple. Lawrence and Justine Polsky will produce through Excellent Cadaver. Will Ferrell will produce through Gary Sanchez Productions, the banner formerly run by Ferrell and McKay.

