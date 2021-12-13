Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Getting Dual Release in Theaters and on Peacock

Amid the struggling box office recovery, Universal has decided to switch course and give romantic-comedy Marry Me — starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson — a dual release in theaters and on sister streamer Peacock.

Marry Me will launch on Feb. 11, 2022, in time for Valentine’s Day. The movie was previously set to launch exclusively in theaters on that date.

The decision comes as Hollywood studios face an uncertain marketplace for theatrical films, and particularly adult-skewing titles. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s musical West Side Story opened to a despondent $10.5 million.

Marry Me likewise has plenty of music. Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and Latin music sensation Maluma, Marry Me is based on a graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby that centers on a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden (Maluma), finds out that he was cheating on her with her assistant and spontaneously melts down onstage and picks a random, divorced math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Marry Me is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill.

Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau Utkarsh Ambudkar also star.