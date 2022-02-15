Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s ‘Marry Me’ Melts Hearts at Valentine’s Day Box Office

Universal’s Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, won the Valentine’s Day box office race with $3 million after seeing its earnings jump 109 percent from Super Bowl Sunday.

Marry Me overtook Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever to place No. 1 on Monday after opening in third position over the weekend.

The romantic comedy’s four-day domestic total is $11 million.

Death on the Nile, from 20th Century and Disney, placed No. 2 on Monday with an estimated $2.62 million for a domestic cume of $15.5 million. Kenneth Branagh’s Agatha Christie adaptation opened to No. 1 over the weekend with $12.9 million.

Marry Me launched to a muted $7.9 million after debuting simultaneously in cinemas and on Universal’s sister streaming service Peacock.

Marry Me — featuring original songs by Lopez and global Latin music sensation Maluma — stars Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a nerdy math teacher. The two are total strangers who agree to marry each other in a tale of modern romance in the age of social media.

Older females fueled the film, which hoped to see a nice boost on Valentine’s Day, which fell on Monday this year. Overall, 70 percent of the opening weekend ticket buyers were female, while 48 percent of the audience was over the age of 25 and 27 percent over the age of 45. Throughout the pandemic, older females have been the most reluctant to resume their moviegoing habits.