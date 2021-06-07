Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions Signs First-Look Deal With Netflix

Jennifer Lopez and her production banner, Nuyorican Productions, have signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, the streamer announced Monday.

As part of the deal, Nuyorican will produce both film and television offerings, scripted and unscripted. The shingle, which Lopez runs with producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, aims to work on projects that look to support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. Business partner Benny Medina will also act as a producer.

“Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” enthused the multi-hyphenate who recently wrapped shooting action rom-com Shotgun Wedding for Lionsgate.

The new deal comes with at least two projects already in the works. Lopez is working with Mulan director Niki Caro on The Mother, an action feature that tells of a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to teach her daughter how to survive. Lopez is currently training for the role with production set to begin this fall and a release scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The second feature project, The Cipher, adapts a novel by Isabel Ojeda Maldonado that tells of an FBI agent being hunted by a serial killer.

“Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment,” said Netflix’s head of global films, Scott Stuber, in a statement. “In partnering with her and Nuyorican we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.”

Added Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV: “Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world. For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I’m looking forward to working with her and the team to create new series for our members to love.”

In addition to starring and producing Shotgun, Lopez also performed similar duties on Universal Pictures’ recently wrapped rom-com, Marry Me, with Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman. Lopez also starred and produced 2019’s hit female empowerment-themed caper movie, Hustlers. She is repped by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein.