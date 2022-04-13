Tribeca Festival Sets Jennifer Lopez Netflix Doc ‘Halftime’ as Opening Night Film

The Tribeca Film Festival is bringing Bronx-born superstar Jennifer Lopez back to her native city with its opening night film: the Netflix documentary Halftime, about the second half of the artist’s career.

Halftime, which will hit Netflix on June 14, follows Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career. The project, directed by Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli, focuses on Lopez’s hard work and creative and cultural contributions as an artist and performer as well as her evolution as a Latina, a mother and a woman taking more agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.

The premiere is set to take place on Wednesday June 8 at the United Palace in Washington Heights.

“It’s an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer’s life and career just miles from where she grew up! To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true,” Micheli said in a statement.

Tribeca Festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal added, “The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges. We’re thrilled to open with ‘Halftime,’ an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez’s activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show. Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we’re eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo’s Latina culture and heritage at the United Palace, just blocks away from the Bronx.”

Festival co-founder Robert De Niro added, “Powerful storytelling — whether in music, film, or games — encourages us to fight for universal values that bind humanity together. Halftime, featuring Jennifer Lopez, reminds us of that. The Tribeca Festival is eager to bring audiences from all over the world together to honor the importance of purpose-driven creative expression.”

The Tribeca Film Festival is set to run from June 8-19 throughout New York City.