Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Unstoppable’ Halts Amid Writers Strike

The Jennifer Lopez feature Unstoppable is the latest film to shut down indefinitely as the Writers Strike continues to roil the industry.

Unstoppable, which hails from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity, was filming in Los Angeles and was disrupted by picketing strikers earlier in the week. The hope now is to resume at an indeterminate date. Deadline first reported the news.

Unstoppable follows in the footsteps of Aziz Ansari’s Lionsgate feature Good Fortune, which shut down indefinitely two weeks ago in the middle of production after facing picketing. It hopes to resume production after the strike. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios’ Blade and Thunderbolts opted not to go into production until after the strike ends. (Marvel scripts are known to evolve during filming.)

Unstoppable is the second feature from Artists Equity following Air, the 1980s-set film centering on Nike’s battle to sign a young Michael Jordan to an endorsement deal.

Jharrel Jerome stars opposite Lopez in Unstoppable, which centers on real-life wrestler Anthony Robles who was born with one leg and went on to become an NCAA champion. Longtime editor Billy Goldenberg, who won an Oscar for Affleck’s Argo, steps into the director’s chair for the first time with Unstoppable.