Gotham Week to Feature Panels With Jenny Slate and Directors of ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and ‘The Janes’ (Exclusive)

The 2022 Gotham Week Conference will feature panels with Jenny Slate and more of the team behind Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn and the directors of timely abortion documentary The Janes, Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes.

Slate, the co-writer of the film and voice of Marcel, will be joined by writer and director Dean Fleischer Camp and animation director Kirsten Lepore to discuss developing IP.

Other public panels at the New York event, returning in person for the first time since 2019, will feature panels with the director and producer, respectively, of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, Adamma and Adanne Ebo, and Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu and producer Nikkia Moulterie. Both Honk for Jesus and Nanny are alums of the 2019 Gotham Week Project Market.

The Conference will also feature conversations about incorporating sustainable practices into filmmaking in partnership with The Green Shot, developing a film festival strategy and pitching to investors and collaborators.

“The 2022 Conference reflects not only the movements and trends that have surfaced in our field since we were last together in person, in 2019, but also the evergreen challenges that many independent artists confront as they pursue their place in film and media,“ The Gotham membership and marketing manager Tobi Phang-Lyn said in a statement. “We’re excited to return to Brooklyn, proud to continue highlighting the artists who’ve persisted in creating original, new work over the last year and honored to empower our community of emerging creators during Gotham Week.”

This year’s Gotham Week will also host the inaugural Gotham Week Expo, including sessions allowing filmmakers and industry members to have transparent conversations on critical issues in the industry, including identity and career sustainability. Partner organizations leading the sessions include Black Film Space, Brown Girls Doc Mafia, Film Fatales, Islamic Scholarship Fund, New Orleans Film Society, Film Shop, ReelAbilities Film Festival, The Black TV & Film Collective and Undocumented Filmmakers Collective.

“We are thrilled to launch the Gotham Week Expo as a way to champion our partners and collaborators during one of The Gotham’s most important events of the year,” The Gotham deputy director Kia Brooks said. “By bringing together these organizations to speak about topics pertinent to advancing the overall film & media ecosystem as well as providing an opportunity for partners to share their offerings and communities with the Gotham Week audience is something we are excited to do in September but also continue to do year-round as part of our Expanding Communities, Gotham EDU and Owning It programs.”

The 2022 Gotham Week Conference and Gotham Week Expo will take place from Saturday, Sept. 17-Friday, Sept. 23.